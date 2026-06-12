AbbVie (ABBV) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

AbbVie (ABBV) ended the recent trading session at $227.73, demonstrating a +1.32% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.5% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

The stock of drugmaker has risen by 6.64% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 5.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AbbVie in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.79, signifying a 27.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.8 billion, up 8.93% from the year-ago period.

ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.3 per share and revenue of $67.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43% and +10.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.12% downward. AbbVie presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, AbbVie is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.72. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.58.

It is also worth noting that ABBV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.71.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, finds itself in the top 47% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.