AbbVie (ABBV) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw AbbVie (ABBV) ending at $160.46, denoting a +0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 10.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.4%.

The upcoming earnings release of AbbVie will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.93, marking a 18.61% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.04 billion, showing a 7.14% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.39% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AbbVie is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, AbbVie is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.31. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.03.

It is also worth noting that ABBV currently has a PEG ratio of 2.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.9.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

