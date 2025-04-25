AbbVie (ABBV) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, AbbVie (ABBV) reported revenue of $13.34 billion, up 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.46, compared to $2.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.91 billion, representing a surprise of +3.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AbbVie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenue- Oncology- Elahere- Total : $179 million versus $159.10 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $179 million versus $159.10 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- International : $506 million compared to the $507.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.8% year over year.

: $506 million compared to the $507.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.8% year over year. Net Revenue- Humira- US : $744 million compared to the $898.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -58% year over year.

: $744 million compared to the $898.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -58% year over year. Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- US : $2.92 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +76.3%.

: $2.92 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +76.3%. Net Revenue- Immunology- Total : $6.26 billion versus $6.12 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.

: $6.26 billion versus $6.12 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change. Net Revenue- Vraylar- Total : $765 million versus $738.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.

: $765 million versus $738.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change. Net Revenue- Hematologic Oncology- Total : $1.63 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

: $1.63 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Net Revenue- Rinvoq- Total : $1.72 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.2%.

: $1.72 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.2%. Net Revenue- Botox Therapeutic- Total : $866 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $812.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%.

: $866 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $812.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%. Net Revenue- Juvederm Collection- Total : $231 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $253.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.2%.

: $231 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $253.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.2%. Net Revenue- Botox Cosmetic- Total : $556 million compared to the $576.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.2% year over year.

: $556 million compared to the $576.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.2% year over year. Net Revenue- Venclexta: $665 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $625.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

Shares of AbbVie have returned -11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

