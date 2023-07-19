AbbVie (ABBV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $137.68, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 0.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AbbVie as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.82, down 16.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.52 billion, down 7.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.90 per share and revenue of $52.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.84% and -9.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% lower. AbbVie is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AbbVie currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.94, so we one might conclude that AbbVie is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 2.51 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

