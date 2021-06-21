AbbVie (ABBV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $114.73, marking a +1.42% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.4% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 2.58% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABBV as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ABBV to post earnings of $3.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.64 billion, up 30.88% from the year-ago period.

ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.60 per share and revenue of $55.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.32% and +22.12%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ABBV. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ABBV is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ABBV currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.74.

Meanwhile, ABBV's PEG ratio is currently 1.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

