AbbVie (ABBV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $106.50, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 0.41% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.41% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABBV as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ABBV is projected to report earnings of $2.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.76 billion, up 58.11% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABBV. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% higher within the past month. ABBV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ABBV's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.94.

Meanwhile, ABBV's PEG ratio is currently 1.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

