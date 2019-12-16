AbbVie (ABBV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $89.43, marking a +1.81% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 0.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 6.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABBV as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.24, up 17.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.76 billion, up 5.48% from the year-ago period.

ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.93 per share and revenue of $33.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.9% and +1.74%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ABBV. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ABBV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ABBV's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.17, so we one might conclude that ABBV is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

