AbbVie (ABBV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $156.30, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 3.93% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.69% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AbbVie as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2022. On that day, AbbVie is projected to report earnings of $3.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.56 billion, up 4.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.13 per share and revenue of $60.36 billion, which would represent changes of +11.26% and +7.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. AbbVie is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note AbbVie's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.47, which means AbbVie is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ABBV currently has a PEG ratio of 4.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

