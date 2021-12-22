AbbVie (ABBV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $132.05, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 9.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.91%.

AbbVie will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $3.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.06 billion, up 8.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.69 per share and revenue of $56.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.17% and +22.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. AbbVie is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AbbVie is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.78.

Meanwhile, ABBV's PEG ratio is currently 2.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.