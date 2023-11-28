AbbVie (ABBV) Lymphoma Drug Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag

AbbVie ABBV along with partner Genmab GMAB announcedthat the FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation (“BTD”) to epcoritamab for treating adults with relapsed or refractory (“R/R”) follicular lymphoma (“FL”), after two or more lines of therapies.

The FDA grants BTD to expedite the development and review of therapies for severe or life-threatening diseases where preliminary clinical evidence shows that therapy may provide substantial improvements over available treatments.

Alongside the above news, AbbVie and Genmab also announced that the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) has validated a regulatory filing for epcoritamab in the same indication. If approved, R/R FL would become the second conditionally approved indication for epcoritamab in the European Union.

Epcoritamab received accelerated approval from the FDA in May to treat R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (“DLBCL”). The drug is being marketed under the trade name Epkinly. In September, the drug received was granted conditional approval in the European Union for a similar indication under the trade name Tepkinly.

The BTD and EMA filing validation were supported by data from the FL cohort of the phase I/II EPCORE NHL-1 study. Data from the study, previously reported in June, showed that patients who were treated with epcoritamab demonstrated an overall response rate of 82%, with the median duration of response yet to be reached.

FL is the most common form of indolent or slow-growing form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (“NHL”), while DLBCL is the most common form of aggressive or fast-growing form of NHL.

Epcoritamab is being developed by AbbVie in collaboration with Genmab as part of an oncology collaboration deal signed in 2020 to jointly develop and market three of the latter’s early-stage investigational bispecific antibody product candidates.

Per the terms of the collaboration deal, AbbVie and Genmab share commercial responsibilities for epcoritamab in the United States and Japan. AbbVie is responsible for global commercialization.

AbbVie and Genmab are evaluating epcoritamab both as a monotherapy and as a combination regimen across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies. This includes three late-stage studies — a monotherapy study in patients with R/R DLBCL and two combination studies evaluating epcoritamab combination therapies in patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL and R/R FL.

