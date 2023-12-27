AbbVie (ABBV) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $154.88, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.16%.

Shares of the drugmaker have appreciated by 11.98% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 4.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AbbVie in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.93, marking a 18.61% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.04 billion, indicating a 7.14% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.24 per share and revenue of $54.06 billion, indicating changes of -18.37% and -6.88%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AbbVie. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Right now, AbbVie possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, AbbVie is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.63, so one might conclude that AbbVie is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that ABBV currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.75. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. ABBV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

