AbbVie (ABBV) Jumps: Stock Rises 8.6%

AbbVie Inc. ABBV was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company as the stock is now down 9.2% in the past one-month time frame.

The company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for AbbVie. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

AbbVie currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is +1.48%.

A better-ranked stock in the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is Pfizer Inc. (PFE), which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

