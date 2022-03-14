AbbVie (ABBV) Inks Deal for Neuropsychiatric Conditions

AbbVie, Inc. ABBV announced that it has entered into a new collaboration agreement with Hungary-based Gedeon Richter to research, develop and commercialize novel dopamine receptor modulators for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric indications.

Both companies will jointly finance pre-clinical and clinical R&D activities as part of this collaboration. Richter will receive an undisclosed upfront payment from AbbVie for the collaboration. Richter is eligible to receive potential developmental and commercial milestone payments. It is also eligible to receive royalties upon successful commercialization of the treatments for the given indication.

Per the terms of the deal, AbbVie will receive worldwide commercial rights to any drug developed under the collaboration, except for regions like Europe, Russia, other CIS countries and Vietnam where the drug will be marketed by Richter.

The deal expected to be completed in second-quarter 2022 is subject to customary closing conditions and clearance from regulatory authorities.

This collaboration between ABBV and Richter is based on data from the preclinical studies conducted by Richter. The deal includes several novel compounds which are selected for further development.

We remind investors that AbbVie already has an existing relationship with Gedeon Richter. Both companies had previously collaborated on developing medications targeting the central nervous system (CNS) and jointly marketed Vraylar, an FDA-approved drug for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. Vraylar is one of the many blockbuster drugs of AbbVie. AbbVie recorded $1.7 billion from Vraylar’s U.S. sales in 2021. The drug is marketed by Richter outside the United States under the brand name Reaglia.

Like Vraylar, AbbVie has deals with many large-cap pharma companies like J&J JNJ for Imbruvica and Roche RHHBY for Venclexta/Venclyxto.

Both AbbVie and J&J jointly market Imbruvica in the United States. Imbruvica is approved for blood cancers, such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and certain forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Both ABBV and JNJ share pre-tax profits and losses from U.S. sales, equally. Outside the United States, J&J has exclusive commercial rights for the drug.

AbbVie’s haemotology drug Venclexta is jointly marketed with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Like Imbruvica, both ABBV and the Roche subsidiary share pre-tax profits and losses from the U.S. sales, equally. While Venclexta is marketed outside the United States solely by AbbVie, RHHBY’s Genentech receives royalties from the ex-U.S. sales of the drug.

