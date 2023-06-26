AbbVie (ABBV) Gets CHMP Positive Opinion for Atogepant Approval

AbbVie ABBV announced that the European Medicines Agency's (“EMA”) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) has given a positive opinion for atogepant. The CHMP has recommended approval of atogepant to treat migraine in adults. AbbVie’s atogepant is a once-daily, orally administered, CGRP receptor antagonist, to treat patients who experience four or more migraine days per month.

Chronic migraine (CM) is characterized by headaches for 15 or more days a month and at least eight migraine days, while episodic migraine (EM) refers to people with migraine who have less than 15 headache days per month. It’s a serious condition that reduces the efficiency of people suffering from it. In the European Union (EU), an estimated 41 million people suffer from migraine, which is considered to deprive the economy of approximately €50 billion annually due to reduced productivity and workdays lost.

The positive opinion adopted by the EMA’s CHMP was based on results from two pivotal phase III studies, PROGRESS and ADVANCE, evaluating 60 mg dose strength of atogepant in adult patients with CM or EM, respectively. Both studies met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in mean monthly migraine days, compared to the treatment with placebo for 12 weeks. Furthermore, treatment with atogepant also met all secondary endpoints demonstrating statistically significant improvements.

ABBV further reported that the 60 mg dose strength of atogepant demonstrated a safety profile consistent with previous studies and was overall well-tolerated by the patient population. The most common side effects of treatment with atogepant were constipation, nausea and fatigue. Nausea was observed to cause most study discontinuations related to an adverse drug reaction.

Subject to approval, AbbVie is set to become the only company offering a drug with the CGRP receptor antagonist mechanism of action for the treatment of both episodic and chronic migraine in the EU.

