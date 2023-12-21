AbbVie (ABBV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) ended the recent trading session at $152.59, demonstrating a +0.59% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.26%.

Shares of the drugmaker witnessed a gain of 9.55% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AbbVie in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.93, showcasing a 18.61% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.04 billion, down 7.14% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $11.24 per share and a revenue of $54.06 billion, indicating changes of -18.37% and -6.88%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% increase. As of now, AbbVie holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, AbbVie is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.49. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.35 for its industry.

We can also see that ABBV currently has a PEG ratio of 2.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.58.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

