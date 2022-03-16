AbbVie (ABBV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $156.05, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 7.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.46%.

AbbVie will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.13, up 6.1% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.51 billion, up 3.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.13 per share and revenue of $60.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.26% and +7.13%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. AbbVie is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, AbbVie currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.54, so we one might conclude that AbbVie is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ABBV currently has a PEG ratio of 4.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

