AbbVie (ABBV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $113.01, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 2.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.68%.

ABBV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.91, up 24.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.64 billion, up 30.88% from the prior-year quarter.

ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.60 per share and revenue of $55.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.32% and +22.12%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ABBV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. ABBV is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ABBV is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.19, so we one might conclude that ABBV is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that ABBV currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.