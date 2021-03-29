AbbVie (ABBV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $106.73, marking a +0.71% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 1.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ABBV as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.76, up 14.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.95 billion, up 50.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.50 per share and revenue of $55.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.37% and +21.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABBV. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ABBV is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ABBV currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.44.

Investors should also note that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 1.76 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

