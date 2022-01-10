AbbVie (ABBV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $136.39, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 7.5% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AbbVie as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $3.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.06 billion, up 8.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher. AbbVie is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AbbVie is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.57.

It is also worth noting that ABBV currently has a PEG ratio of 2.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

