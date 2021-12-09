AbbVie (ABBV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $124.15, moving +1.87% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.11%.

AbbVie will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $3.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.06 billion, up 8.66% from the year-ago period.

ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.69 per share and revenue of $56.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.17% and +22.86%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. AbbVie is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, AbbVie currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.79.

Investors should also note that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 2.58 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.