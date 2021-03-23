AbbVie (ABBV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $104.84, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 1.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABBV as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ABBV to post earnings of $2.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.95 billion, up 50.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.50 per share and revenue of $55.82 billion, which would represent changes of +18.37% and +21.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABBV should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ABBV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ABBV's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.32, which means ABBV is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, ABBV's PEG ratio is currently 1.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ABBV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABBV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

