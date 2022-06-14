AbbVie (ABBV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $137.62, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 10.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AbbVie as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $3.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.66 billion, up 5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.02 per share and revenue of $59.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.39% and +6.11%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower within the past month. AbbVie is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.73.

Meanwhile, ABBV's PEG ratio is currently 3.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

