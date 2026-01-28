AbbVie (ABBV) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $218.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.26% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 2.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of AbbVie will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 4, 2026. On that day, AbbVie is projected to report earnings of $3.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.81%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $16.38 billion, indicating a 8.49% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.33 per share and revenue of $60.95 billion, indicating changes of +2.08% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% lower. AbbVie currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AbbVie's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.57. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.67 of its industry.

It's also important to note that ABBV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

