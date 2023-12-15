AbbVie (ABBV) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the latest trading day at $154.04, indicating a -0.54% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.36%.

Shares of the drugmaker witnessed a gain of 12.01% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 5.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AbbVie in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.93, showcasing a 18.61% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.04 billion, showing a 7.15% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.21 per share and revenue of $54.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.59% and -6.88%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% increase. AbbVie is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AbbVie has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.81 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.69, which means AbbVie is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 2.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

