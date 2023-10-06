AbbVie (ABBV) Buys Parkinson's Disease Treatment Maker

AbbVie ABBV announced that it is exercising its exclusive right and acquiring private biotech company Mitokinin, which is making a novel treatment for Parkinson's Disease (“PD”).

Mitokinin’s lead pipeline compound is a selective PINK1 activator that addresses mitochondrial dysfunction, which plays an instrumental role in the pathogenesis and progression of PD. Mutations in the PINK1 gene can cause a loss of the PINK1 function, which can result in familial forms of PD. Targeting the PINK1 gene can provide a novel approach for treating PD. Pre-clinical data has shown that the compound can selectively enhance the active form of the PINK1 gene, which amends mitochondrial damage and re-instates mitochondrial function

The candidate, if successfully developed, could be a potential new treatment option for PD. Therapies available to treat PD presently reduce the symptoms of the disease but none prevent the progression of the disease.

For the deal, AbbVie is making a payment of $110 million to Mitokinin shareholders who will also remain eligible for potential development/commercial milestone payments of up to $545 million

The acquisition, if successfully closed, will strengthen AbbVie’s neuroscience pipeline.

AbbVie’s neuroscience portfolio includes mature drugs like Vraylar and Botox as well as newer drugs like Ubrelvy and Qulipta. While Vraylar is approved for schizophrenia and manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder, Botox is approved for several neuroscience indications including chronic migraine, and spastic disorders among others. AbbVie’s neuroscience drugs generated sales of $3.1 billion in the first half of 2023, up 13.8% year over year.

AbbVie also has another PD candidate in its neuroscience pipeline called ABBV-951 for treating motor fluctuations in patients with advanced PD. In March this year, the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) to AbbVie’s new drug application (“NDA”) seeking approval for ABBV-951.

ABBV-951 is a solution of carbidopa and levodopa prodrugs, which are the standard of care for PD patients. ABBV-951 has been designed to offer continuous subcutaneous delivery of CD/LD prodrugs through a pump device and offer a better patient experience. In the CRL, the FDA has asked for some extra information about the pump device used to administer the medicine. The FDA has not requested any additional efficacy/safety studies.

