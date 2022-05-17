AbbVie (ABBV) Buys Option Rights to NextGen Inflammation Drug

AbbVie ABBV announced that it signed a deal with precision medicines biotech, Cugene, for CUG252, a potential best-in-class Treg-selective IL-2 mutein for the potential treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Per the deal, AbbVie will get an option to license worldwide rights for certain IL-2 muteins, including a next-generation inflammatory candidate, CUG252, from Cugene. CUG252 is being evaluated in a phase I study in healthy volunteers while Cugene plans to conduct a phase Ib study in patients with autoimmune/inflammatory disease during the option period.

For the deal, AbbVie will make an upfront payment of $48.5 million to Cugene while also being entitled to make future development and regulatory milestone payments. If AbbVie chooses to exercise the option, it will have to make an option exercise payment and will then take care of all future clinical development and commercialization activities for CUG252.

The deal builds on AbbVie’s strong position in immunology with a blockbuster drug like Humira and its new immunology medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in its portfolio. Skyrizi and Rinvoq demonstrated differentiated clinical profiles versus Humira and are already contributing meaningful revenues, including $4.6 billion in combined sales in 2021. With new indications coming in the next couple of years, sales of these drugs could be higher and have the potential to replace Humira when generics are launched in 2023.

