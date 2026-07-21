AbbVie (ABBV) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $256.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.29%.

Shares of the drugmaker witnessed a gain of 10.16% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 4.77%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AbbVie in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 31, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.66, indicating a 23.23% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.81 billion, indicating a 8.99% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.18 per share and a revenue of $67.32 billion, representing changes of +41.8% and +10.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.86% downward. At present, AbbVie boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AbbVie's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.3, which means AbbVie is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ABBV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 230, this industry ranks in the bottom 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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