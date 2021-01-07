Markets
AbbVie : Skyrizi Shows Improvements In Clinical Responses In Two Phase 3 Studies On Crohn's Disease

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said Risankizumab or Skyrizi has demonstrated significant improvements in clinical remission and endoscopic response in two phase 3 induction studies in patients with crohn's disease.

The company noted hat a significantly greater proportion of patients with Crohn's disease treated with either dose of risankizumab (600 mg or 1200 mg) achieved both primary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant results for clinical remission and endoscopic response at week 12 compared to placebo.

The company noted that the overall safety results in these studies, ADVANCE and MOTIVATE, were generally consistent with the known safety profile of risankizumab, with no new safety risks observed.

Risankizumab (Skyrizi), an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor, is being evaluated as a treatment for adults with moderate to severe Crohn's disease and several other immune-mediated conditions.

Risankizumab (Skyrizi) is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

Skyrizi is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

Crohn's disease is a chronic, systemic disease that manifests as inflammation within the gastrointestinal (or digestive) tract, causing persistent diarrhea, abdominal pain and rectal bleeding.

