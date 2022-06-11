Markets
ABBV

AbbVie : Phase 2 Trial Of Epcoritamab Shows Clinically Meaningful Efficacy In Large B-cell Lymphoma

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said results from phase 2 trial of investigational epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in patients with Relapsed/Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma showed clinically meaningful efficacy.

In the study, the nvestigational subcutaneous bispecific antibody epcoritamab demonstrated efficacy with durable responses in patients who had previously received at least two prior lines of anti-lymphoma therapy including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.

The study cohort, which included 157 relapsed/refractory LBCL patients, previously treated with a median of three lines of prior therapy, demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 63 percent and a complete response rate of 39 percent.

The safety profile of epcoritamab was consistent with previous findings.

Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab as part of the companies' broad oncology collaboration. The companies remain committed to evaluating epcoritamab as a monotherapy, and in combination, across lines of therapy for a variety of hematologic malignancies, including an ongoing phase 3, open-label, randomized trial evaluating epcoritamab as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, AbbVie said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular