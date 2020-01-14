AbbVie : Late-stage Plaque Psoriasis Study Meets Primary & Secondary Endpoints

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that new head-to-head phase 3 data show skyrizi superior to cosentyx across primary and all ranked secondary endpoints in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis at 52 weeks.

Of patients treated with skyrizi, 87 percent achieved PASI 90 compared to 57 percent of Cosentyx-treated patients at 52 weeks. At week 16, skyrizi also met the other primary endpoint of non-inferiority to Cosentyx with 74 percent of skyrizi patients achieving PASI 90 compared to 66 percent of Cosentyx patients.

Skyrizi is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

Skyrizi is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.

