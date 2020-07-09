AbbVie : FDA Oks Expanded BOTOX Label For Treatment Of Pediatric Patients With Spasticity

(RTTNews) - Allergan, an AbbVie (ABBV) company, said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA that supports expanded use of BOTOX for the treatment of spasticity in pediatric patients 2 years of age and older, including those with lower limb spasticity caused by cerebral palsy.

The label expansion is based on Allergan and another manufacturer selectively waiving orphan exclusivity marketing rights each company held for the use of their respective neurotoxins in the treatment of pediatric patients with spasticity caused by cerebral palsy.

BOTOX was first approved in June 2019 for the treatment of pediatric patients with upper limb spasticity and in October 2019 for the treatment of pediatric patients with lower limb spasticity, excluding spasticity caused by cerebral palsy.

BOTOX has not been shown to improve upper extremity functional abilities, or range of motion at a joint affected by a fixed contracture.

Spasticity is a debilitating neurological condition involving muscle stiffness that can result in tight muscles in the upper and lower limbs. The severity can range from mild to severe, often interfering with normal muscular movement and function. This can result in delayed or impaired motor development, as well as difficulty with posture and positioning.

Common causes of spasticity in children include cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, and stroke.

