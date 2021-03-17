AbbVie : FDA Extends Review Period For SNDA Of Upadacitinib To Q2

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the review period for the supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA for upadacitinib in the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

The FDA has extended the updated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date by three months to late the second-quarter of 2021.

AbbVie recently received an information request from the FDA for an updated assessment of the benefit-risk profile for upadacitinib in psoriatic arthritis. AbbVie responded to the request and the FDA will require additional time for a full review of the submission.

In addition, AbbVie said it received a similar request from the FDA related to the sNDA for upadacitinib in atopic dermatitis, which is being prepared and will be submitted to the FDA shortly.

