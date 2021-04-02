Markets
ABBV

AbbVie : FDA Extends Review Period For SNDA Of Upadacitinib For Treatment Of Atopic Dermatitis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the review period for the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for upadacitinib in the treatment of adults and adolescents with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA action date has been extended three months to early third-quarter 2021.

AbbVie received an information request from the FDA for an updated assessment of the benefit-risk profile for upadacitinib in atopic dermatitis. AbbVie responded to the request and the FDA has informed AbbVie that it requires additional time for a full review of the submission.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular