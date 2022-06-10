AbbVie : Data Shows Venclyxto/Venclexta Combination Sustained PFS In Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced five-year follow-up results from the phase 3 CLL14 trial, finding that more than 60 percent of patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia or CLL who had received one-year fixed-duration combination treatment of Venclyxto/Venclexta (venetoclax) plus obinutuzumab (Gazyva) continued to show longer progression-free survival and higher rates of undetectable minimal residual disease or MRD after four years off treatment.

Data showed that after more than five years of median follow-up, progression-free survival remained significantly superior among patients treated with the Venclyxto/Venclexta and obinutuzumab combination compared to the chlorambucil and obinutuzumab chemotherapy regimen. At five years after randomization, the estimated PFS rate after one-year fixed-duration treatment was 62.6 percent for the Venclyxto/Venclexta-based combination compared to 27.0 percent for the chlorambucil combination.

Venclyxto/Venclexta is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.

The estimated overall survival rate was 81.9 percent in the Venclyxto/Venclexta-based combination and 77.0 percent in the chlorambucil combination group at five years after randomization.

No new safety signals were observed in the five-year follow-up analysis. The most frequently occurring serious adverse reactions (>=2%) in patients receiving the Venclyxto/Venclexta-based combination were pneumonia, sepsis, febrile neutropenia, and tumor lysis syndrome.

