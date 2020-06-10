AbbVie : ABBV-3373 Shows Improvement In Disease Activity In Phase 2a Study On Rheumatoid Arthritis

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that novel antibody drug conjugate ABBV-3373 showed improvement in disease activity in Phase 2a study of patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis.

The company said that the data showed the clinical activity of ABBV-3373 and supported advancing the development of the platform in rheumatoid arthritis and initiating clinical studies in other immune-mediated diseases.

ABBV-3373 is an investigational novel antibody drug conjugate or ADC comprised of an anti-tumor necrosis factor and a proprietary Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator.

In this study, the safety profile of ABBV-3373 was generally similar to the known safety profile of adalimumab, the company said.

In addition, evaluations of serum cortisol levels over 12 weeks indicate that ABBV-3373 showed no systemic glucocorticoid effects.

