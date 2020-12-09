Markets
AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets Primary & Secondary Endpoints In First Phase3 Study On Ulcerative Colitis

(RTTNews) - AbbVie's (ABBV) upadacitinib met primary and all ranked secondary endpoints in first phase 3 induction study in ulcerative colitis. The safety results in the study were consistent with the known profile of upadacitinib, with no new safety risks observed, the company said.

Upadacitinib, a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor discovered and developed by AbbVie, is being studied as an oral therapy for moderate to severe ulcerative colitis and several other immune-mediated diseases.

The Phase 3 induction study, dubbed as U-ACHIEVE, showed upadacitinib (45 mg, once daily) met the primary endpoint of clinical remission at week 8, as well as all ranked secondary endpoints, in adult patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

In the study, 26 percent of patients receiving upadacitinib achieved clinical remission compared to 5 percent of patients receiving placebo.

U-ACHIEVE is the first of two Phase 3 induction studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, systemic, inflammatory disease caused by inflammation of the large intestine, which triggers abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, severe urgency for a bowel movement, weight loss and fatigue.

