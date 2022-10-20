Markets
ABBV

AbbVie: SKYRIZI Gets Health Canada Approval To Treat Moderately To Severely Active Crohn's Disease

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced Health Canada approval for SKYRIZI for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. The company said the third approved indication for SKYRIZI is supported by data from three phase 3 clinical trials ? ADVANCE, MOTIVATE and FORTIFY.

Tracey Ramsay, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada, said: "This approval represents the first new treatment option in six years for people with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and we are pleased that Canadians will now be able to benefit from this therapy."

SKYRIZI (risankizumab) is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular