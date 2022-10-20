AbbVie: SKYRIZI Gets Health Canada Approval To Treat Moderately To Severely Active Crohn's Disease

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced Health Canada approval for SKYRIZI for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. The company said the third approved indication for SKYRIZI is supported by data from three phase 3 clinical trials ? ADVANCE, MOTIVATE and FORTIFY.

Tracey Ramsay, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada, said: "This approval represents the first new treatment option in six years for people with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and we are pleased that Canadians will now be able to benefit from this therapy."

SKYRIZI (risankizumab) is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.