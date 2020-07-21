AbbVie: RINVOQ Meets Endpoints In Second Phase 3 Study For Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said RINVOQ (upadacitinib) monotherapy met both primary and all secondary endpoints in Measure Up 2, the second Phase 3 study in individuals with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. In the study, Upadacitinib (15 mg and 30 mg) monotherapy showed significant improvement in skin clearance and reduction in itch at week 16 in adult and adolescent patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis versus placebo. No new safety risks were observed compared to the safety profile observed in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis receiving RINVOQ.

The company will present full results from the Measure Up 2 study at a future medical meeting.

