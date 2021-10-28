Markets
AbbVie: Phase 3 Trial Of ABBV-951 Shows Improvement In Motor Fluctuations In Parkinson's Disease

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said ABBV-951 (Foslevodopa/Foscarbidopa) showed improvement in controlling motor fluctuations compared to oral Levodopa/Carbidopa medication in pivotal phase 3 trial in patients with advanced Parkinson's Disease.

The pivotal Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled study of continuous, subcutaneous infusion of ABBV-951 in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease met its primary endpoint in a 12-week study.

The company stated that patients who received 24 hours/daily ABBV-951 showed statistically significant increases in hours of "On" time without troublesome dyskinesia, compared to oral levodopa/carbidopa. A significant reduction in hours of "Off" time was also observed.

The systemic adverse events were generally consistent with the well-established safety profile of levodopa/carbidopa medications and infusion site adverse events were mostly non-serious and mild or moderate in severity.

The company noted that full results from the Phase 3 study will be presented at a future medical meeting or submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal. ABBV-951 is an investigational therapy and it is not approved for use.

