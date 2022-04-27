AbbVie: Health Canada Approves VRAYLAR - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said Health Canada has approved VRAYLAR (cariprazine) as monotherapy for the acute management of manic, mixed, and depressive episodes associated with bipolar l disorder in adults, and the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. VRAYLAR is a new atypical antipsychotic medication with partial agonist activity at central dopamine D3 receptors in addition to targeted activity at D2 and serotonin 5-HT1A and 5-HT2A receptors.

VRAYLAR is being developed jointly by AbbVie and Gedeon Richter, with AbbVie responsible for commercialization in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Taiwan and certain Latin American countries.

