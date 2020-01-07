AbbVie: Health Canada Approves RINVOQ For Treatment Of Rheumatoid Arthritis

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced that Health Canada has approved RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate. RINVOQ is a 15 mg, once-daily oral medication in an extended-release tablet.

AbbVie said the approval from Health Canada was supported by efficacy and safety data from the pivotal Phase 3 SELECT rheumatoid arthritis program which evaluated nearly 4,400 patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in five pivotal studies.

