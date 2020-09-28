Markets
AbbVie: FDA Grants Orphan Drug & Fast Track Designations For Elezanumab

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced the U.S. FDA has granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for elezanumab, an investigational treatment for patients following spinal cord injury. Elezanumab is a monoclonal antibody RGMa inhibitor being investigated to treat spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis and acute ischemic stroke. It is currently in a phase 2 study for the treatment of spinal cord injury.

Currently AbbVie is partnering with the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, and MC10 in a pilot study involving 20 spinal cord injury patients. The pilot study will inform the ongoing phase 2 study of elezanumab. The pilot study will be completed in approximately two months.

