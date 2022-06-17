AbbVie: FDA Approves SKYRIZI In Treatment Of Crohn's Disease

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced the FDA has approved SKYRIZI as the first and only specific interleukin-23 inhibitor for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. The company said the third approved indication for SKYRIZI is supported by safety and efficacy data from two induction and one maintenance clinical trials evaluating SKYRIZI in moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, ADVANCE, MOTIVATE and FORTIFY.

SKYRIZI is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization of SKYRIZI.

