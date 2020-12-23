AbbVie: FDA Approves IMBRUVICA Prescribing Information Update For Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA approved the update of the IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) Prescribing Information to include efficacy and safety data for the combination of IMBRUVICA with rituximab for the treatment of Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM).

The approval is based on the final analysis of the Phase 3 iNNOVATE study. The IMBRUVICA prescribing information now includes final analysis data, with an overall follow-up of 63 months, from the Phase 3 iNNOVATE clinical trial.

With additional follow-up since the primary analysis, the combination of IMBRUVICA plus rituximab continued to demonstrate prolonged progression-free survival or PFS in WM patients compared to rituximab monotherapy.

First approved in 2013, IMBRUVICA is currently available to patients with several types of blood cancer, as well as chronic graft-versus-host disease. It was approved as a monotherapy for WM in 2015 and as a combination therapy with rituximab in 2018 based on the iNNOVATE primary analysis.

"We're encouraged by this latest recognition from the FDA as it underscores our commitment to supporting those impacted by Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, a rare and incurable form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma," said Danelle James, IMBRUVICA Global Development Lead of Pharmacyclics LLC, an AbbVie company.

IMBRUVICA is the only Bruton's tyrosine kinase or BTK inhibitor approved to treat WM. WM typically affects older adults and is primarily found in the bone marrow, although lymph nodes and the spleen may also be affected. In the U.S., there are about 2,800 new cases of WM each year.

