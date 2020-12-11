Markets
AbbVie: CHMP Recommends Approvals Of RINVOQ - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the approval of RINVOQ (upadacitinib, 15 mg) for the expanded use in two additional rheumatic indications: the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis and adult patients with active ankylosing spondylitis.

Thomas Hudson, senior vice president, research and development, AbbVie, said: "If approved, RINVOQ will become an oral, once daily targeted treatment option across three rheumatic indications in the European Union."

