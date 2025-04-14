$ABBV stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABBV stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $304,526,607 of trading volume.

$ABBV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ABBV:

$ABBV insiders have traded $ABBV stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABBV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY J. RICHMOND (EVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,917 shares for an estimated $6,070,036 .

. KEVIN K BUCKBEE (SVP, CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,744 shares for an estimated $4,163,404 .

. SCOTT T REENTS (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 17,644 shares for an estimated $3,746,526

PERRY C SIATIS (EVP, GC AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,778 shares for an estimated $1,143,452.

$ABBV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,562 institutional investors add shares of $ABBV stock to their portfolio, and 1,533 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ABBV Government Contracts

We have seen $563,728 of award payments to $ABBV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ABBV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABBV stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABBV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ABBV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABBV in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/22/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

$ABBV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABBV recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ABBV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Nachman from Raymond James set a target price of $220.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Charlie Yang from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $210.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $226.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Courtney Breen from Bernstein set a target price of $203.0 on 10/17/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.