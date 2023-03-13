ABBV Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 4.0% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AbbVie Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.36% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $308,523,663 worth of ABBV shares.
AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by AbbVie Inc is $5.92/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 04/13/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ABBV, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
ABBV operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Eli Lilly (LLY), and Merck & Co Inc (MRK).
