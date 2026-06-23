ABBV Jumps on Deepening Immunology Portfolio With $10.9B APGE Buyout

Shares of AbbVie ABBV rose more than 6% on Monday after the company announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire clinical-stage biotech Apogee Therapeutics APGE for $135.11 per share, valuing the deal at about $10.9 billion. Shares of APGE also reached a 52-week high post this announcement.

The acquisition further strengthens AbbVie's dominant immunology franchise and represents another strategic step toward extending growth well into the next decade as blockbuster products Skyrizi and Rinvoq mature.

The centerpiece of the deal is Apogee's lead candidate, zumilokibart (APG777), a phase III-ready, long-acting anti-IL-13 monoclonal antibody being developed for atopic dermatitis (AD), commonly known as eczema. Earlier this year, APGE reported encouraging data from mid-stage studies highlighting the drug’s sustained efficacy with both three- and six-month maintenance dosing regimens, significantly reducing injection frequency compared with currently available biologics.

Following the acquisition, AbbVie plans to explore zumilokibart’s potential across additional IL-13-driven diseases, including prurigo nodularis, chronic spontaneous urticaria, eosinophilic esophagitis and chronic pruritus of unknown origin.

The deal also adds APG273, a fixed-dose combination candidate comprising zumilokibart and an anti-TSLP antibody, which the company plans to develop for asthma, COPD and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

The transaction, unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to close in the third quarter. While AbbVie expects the acquisition to become earnings accretive beginning in 2032, it anticipates the deal will dilute adjusted EPS by approximately 14 cents in 2026 and 46 cents in 2027 due to financing and development costs.

Notably, the Financial Times reported on the deal just days before the official announcement.

ABBV Stock Performance

Year to date, the company’s shares have gained nearly 1% compared with the industry’s 3% growth.



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How Does AbbVie Benefit From the APGE Buyout

The intent behind this acquisition is clear — AbbVie is preparing for a future beyond Skyrizi and Rinvoq by building new growth platforms that can sustain performance well into the 2030s.

A key attraction is the large and rapidly expanding AD market. During the investor call, management highlighted that biologic penetration in eczema remains below 10% despite annual growth exceeding 15%. AbbVie also noted that the moderate-to-severe AD market is roughly two to two-and-a-half times larger than psoriasis, leaving substantial room for future expansion.

AbbVie also expressed confidence in competing against market leader Dupixent, which is jointly marketed by Sanofi SNY and Regeneron REGN. Management believes zumilokibart could offer a differentiated profile by combining Dupixent-like efficacy with significantly improved convenience through less frequent dosing. ABBV also said it does not need to replicate the SNY/REGN drug’s entire label before gaining meaningful market share, citing its established commercial footprint in immunology and the large, underpenetrated nature of the AD market.

Some analysts on the call questioned whether zumilokibart could eventually cannibalize sales of Rinvoq. However, management pushed back against that concern, saying the company intends to replicate a "one-two punch" strategy it has successfully deployed in other immunology indications.

Under this approach, zumilokibart would be positioned as a preferred earlier-line biologic option, while Rinvoq would continue to serve patients requiring later-line treatment or those inadequately controlled on biologics. ABBV noted that this commercial strategy has already worked well in indications such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and psoriatic arthritis.

Beyond dermatology, the acquisition also gives AbbVie a strategic entry point into respiratory diseases. During the call, management said the company had a stated goal of expanding into respiratory diseases and viewed asthma and COPD as large markets with significant unmet need. Through APG273, AbbVie plans to establish a presence in asthma, COPD and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, creating another potential long-term growth driver.

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ABBV’s Zacks Rank

AbbVie currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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