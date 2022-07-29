ABBV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $140.72, changing hands as low as $139.82 per share. AbbVie Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABBV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABBV's low point in its 52 week range is $105.56 per share, with $175.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.16. The ABBV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.