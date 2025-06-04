ABBV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $189.11, changing hands as high as $190.18 per share. AbbVie Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABBV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABBV's low point in its 52 week range is $162.16 per share, with $218.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $188.56. The ABBV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

